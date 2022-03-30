Good Sam season 1 episode 10 spoilers: Will Vivian survive?

Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Good Sam season 1 episode 10? There is another new episode coming to CBS next week and from what we know, this story is going to pick up where tonight left off. There’s so chaos in the aftermath of the storm, and we have to imagine that Sam and Griff will have more on their plate than ever. After all, isn’t that what would happen with Vivian in danger?

This upcoming episode could be one about fear, and also one where there are some pretty deep emotional reactions that could be coming at every turn. We’re excited for a lot of this, especially since it could test most of these characters in a way that they haven’t been so far.

Below, you can check out the full Good Sam season 1 episode 10 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

“I Thought I Lost You” – In the aftermath of a devastating storm, Dr. Sam Griffith and her father, Griff, come together to support her injured mother, Vivian. Also, Dr. Lex Trulie and Dr. Joey Costa each make pivotal decisions about their futures, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, April 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

From a performance standpoint, we have a feeling that we’re going to get some great stuff here — and hopefully, it’s going to generate some more conversations at the same time! This could be the sort of thing that helps the show in terms of its ratings, and we need that to happen in the event that it comes back for another season. For right now, the ratings are a little bit suspect; Good Sam still has some work to do in that regard!

