Snowfall season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Jerome and Louie’s wedding!

Next week on Snowfall season 5 episode 8, there’s going to be a chance to see some romance! After all, Jerome and Louie’s wedding is around the corner. This is a chance to see the two of them really happy, but are the writers really going to let that happen?

Well, here is the thing: We’re pretty darn worried that this could become this show’s version of the Red Wedding from Game of Thrones. Louie made a pretty important decision tonight, and it’s one that could have some pretty enormous ramifications down the road.

As a means of setting the stage for the story coming up now, let’s go ahead and share the Snowfall season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

The family gathers for Jerome and Louie’s wedding and is promptly sent down the rabbit hole.

Here is where things are messy: Louie ordered a hit on Kane and in doing this, she could be sealing her own fate. Leon just worked SO hard to ensure that he could be brought in to Franklin’s business. We’re not 100% sure that Damson Idris’ character would ever fully trust him, but it’s an option that could work for the two of them. Unfortunately, we’re getting set up now in a situation where there are a lot of clear and present issues that could cause this house of cards to collapse, and someone could end up getting killed in the process.

