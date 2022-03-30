Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: The right move for Summer?

For most of Big Brother Canada 10, it’s felt reasonably clear that Summer is one of the better players. Not only is she well-protected, but she’s had a social game that is really second to none.

Yet, have things slipped slightly over the past few days? We’d argue so, whether it be how hard she pushed to keep Tynesha off the block (it didn’t happen) or her relying almost too much on her core group that she didn’t put in enough effort elsewhere. She’s also thrown Hermon under the bus to Jess and Kevin has spread around information that she’d want to backdoor Marty if she won Head of Household. Ultimately, some trust in her is dwindling.

On a personal level, we like Summer and it’d be cool for her to be around long-term. Nonetheless, we wouldn’t be shocked if Kevin were to target her. He knows that she’s a good player, and he’d be right to get rid of better strategists/social gamers than pure comp threats he can manipulate later. Also, he’s probably in more danger with Summer/Betty than almost anyone else in the house.

Also, we should note that Haleena has spoken openly to Josh about the alliance with herself, Tynesha, Summer, and Betty. All of this almost makes us wonder at this point if it would be better for Summer’s game if Tynesha actually goes. It would force her to pivot more and it could make her group look a little less threatening. She’d also still have Betty, so she wouldn’t be short of allies altogether.

As of right now, the vote remains in flux — it does feel more like it could be tilting towards Tynesha going, but there’s still plenty of time to campaign. She finally started to do it today!

Related – Get some more updates on the Big Brother Canada 10 live feeds right now

What do you think the right move for Summer could be within the Big Brother Canada 10 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







