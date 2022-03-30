Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 video: ‘Hidden Motive’ sneak peeks!

Friday night brings Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 is going to hand-deliver “Hidden Motive.” So what is coming up over the course of it?

You’ve probably heard the news already that this episode is directed by cast member Bridget Moynahan, and that’s an exciting thing for so many reasons. It marks her first opportunity to helm an installment of this show, and there’s absolutely going to be a lot of drama within!

Of course, there’s also going to be some of the show’s trademark Erin/Anthony bickering. You can get a good sense of some of what we’re talking about here in the first sneak peek below, as he thinks, once again, that she is meddling in his life. We’ve been here before and ultimately, we tend to think we’ll 100% be here again. It’s just a natural part of existence for these two characters! It is a sign that Erin cares, but both of these characters are stubborn and hard-nosed. This is not the sort of thing that is going to suddenly change. (Kudos to Bridget for directing herself in some of these scenes!)

As for the second preview we’ve got here, this revolves a little more around the state of things for Jamie. First, he’s frustrated about being the last to know things while at the dinner table. There’s also a larger discussion to be had here for Will Estes’ character and Frank. Mayor Chase has requested Jamie be transferred over to lead his security detail and on the surface, you could consider this to be an honor. However, things are a little bit more complicated than this when you dig further into it. What are the Mayor’s motives? This is something that will need to be figured out over time.

