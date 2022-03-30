Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be getting some more season 4 episodes sooner rather than later?

We’ve been lucky as of late to have a solid run of stories to dive in and enjoy but, unfortunately, that run is at an end. There is no new episode tonight, and the plan instead is for the show to come back on Wednesday, April 6. Of course, there’s a LOT for the writers to address, especially when it comes to Gary and Maggie. What’s going to happen for the two of them now? There’s a lot to be excited and/or nervous about.

At the bottom of this article, you can check out a promo with at least some insight as to what lies ahead; we’ve also got a pair of official synopses, which we also tend to think are absolutely worth checking out…

Season 4 episode 14, “school ties” – Now that Maggie and Gary have found their way back together, they take important steps to secure their future as a couple. Regina’s estranged parents reunite to support her new business; Katherine and Greta attend their high school reunion, and Rome’s documentary makes an impact on impressionable students at his old prep school on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 4 episode 15, “fingers crossed” – The gang gathers for a fun and festive game night as a means to distract Gary from dwelling on a heavy situation on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The latter episode is the one we’re most worried about; after all, it was directed by showrunner DJ Nash, and typically creators/showrunners don’t helm an episode in the middle of the season unless it’s a big one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see on A Million Little Things season 4 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







