FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17: Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott!

If you case you didn’t know FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17 is going to feature the debut of Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott. Why not get a small video preview of him in action?

Below, you can see a first-look preview for the episode “Covenant” airing on Tuesday, April 12. To the surprise of no one, this is going to be a really intense case. How else do you think the producers would introduce a character like this? We got the sense that Scott may have some history with at least a character or two on this show judging from the way this past episode ended, but very little else is known about his character right now.

The one question that we have at the moment is actually pretty simple: Is this character going to be distracting for a lot of people? We’re wondering that mostly because McDermott just wrapped another role on a Dick Wolf show in Law & Order: Organized Crime, one where he was a notorious bad guy in Richard Wheatley. Now, he’s meant to be a hero. It will be a testament to Dylan’s acting if he is able to come on board here and, almost right away, showcase some other awesome things that he can do as a performer.

We’re sure the plan is for McDermott to continue to be the star of a potential season 4, so let’s go ahead and cross our fingers that this is an exciting, worthy introduction to this character. There’s a lot that we have to look forward to here!

