NCIS season 19: When could you expect another crossover?

We’re a couple of days removed from the NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover event on CBS, so when can we expect the next one? Is there any one specific thing to look forward to here?

The first thing we should note here is that in all likelihood, we’re done with crossovers for the time being. Even if it’d be fun to get another one in the reasonably-near future, we have to expect that this is not going to happen. These things are really different to stage and schedule; it was clear in most of this past one that Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law weren’t even in Hawaii at the same time, and that probably is due to the flagship show needed each of them for separate things.

You are going to be waiting at least until next season to see any further crossover but even then, nothing is guaranteed. A lot of it will depend on if there’s a good story and what CBS wants as a network. After all, it’s really important to note that these events are network decisions more so than anything else, and they’re going to have the final say on what exactly we see on-screen since there’s a financial stake in making this happen.

Personally, we’d be more interested in seeing another crossover between the flagship show and NCIS: Los Angeles, though a lot of that is due to the latter probably ending at some point sooner rather than later. It’d be nice to get a last hurrah there, not that we 100% expect it by any means.

