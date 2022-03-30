Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you going to be seeing this show back on the air alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that there was a hiatus for all three shows last week, so are we about to get more of the same?

We never love necessarily being the bearer of bad news but, unfortunately, that is what we are here. There is no new episode coming for any of these shows, as we are going to be stuck waiting for one more week. All three shows will be back on April 6, and we know there’s also new episodes coming on April 16, as well! Rest assured, there’s a lot of fun stuff to be psyched for.

So what is there going to be next week that is worth of such excitement? We suggest that you go ahead and view synopses for the next few episodes now…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 17, “If You Love Someone, Set Them Free” – 04/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Rival gangs bring their war to Med. Will and Charles work with a teenage brain cancer patient who’s refusing treatment. Tensions run high in the OR when a patient’s transplanted uterus fails, forcing Crockett and Blake to decide whether to try another transplant using a uterus from the patient’s sister. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 17, “Keep You Safe” – 04/06/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Kidd work with CPD regarding a suspicious car wreck. Hawkins and Violet’s relationship is in jeopardy. Chloe and Cruz adjust to a new family dynamic. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 17, “Adrift” – 04/06/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek’s search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation. Burgess and Ruzek struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla’s abduction. TV-14

Just in case you’re worried about the long-term future for any of these shows entering the month of April, don’t be: They’ve all been greenlit already for additional episodes.

