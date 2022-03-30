Snowfall season 5 episode 7: Prepare for a lot of Jerome

Tomorrow night is going to bring you Snowfall season 5 episode 7, and this could prove to be a heck of an emotional hour.

First and foremost, let’s talk about some of the stakes. At the end of this past episode, we learned the truth about Kane: Kevin’s brother is the one responsible for the attacks. He’s out of prison, and he ultimately wants revenge for everything that happened. So long as that motivation is there, Franklin Saint and most of his friends are in danger.

While we’re sure that the Kane story will loom large in episode 7, there’s also some huge stuff coming for Jerome. If you love Amin Joseph, you’re absolutely going to love everything that he brings to the table here.

In a recent post on Twitter, writer and co-executive producer Sal Calleros noted that the title for this episode, “Lying in a Hammock,” is based on the powerful poem by James Wright. (Be sure to expand the tweet below to see it in its entirety.) Things are going to go deep for Jerome here, and it may be a chance to understand so much more with him beyond just his role working with Louie and Franklin.

Beyond this episode, we know that there’s some other great stuff coming for Jerome, as well: The character is going to get married soon! It’s crazy to think at times that he and Louie haven’t tied the knot just yet, but it’s 100% going to happen. (Or, at least there is a ceremony planned; who knows what sort of chaos is going to come knocking at their door?)

Tomorrow's #SnowfallFX will feature a lot of Jerome. And the title of the episode is based on the following poem: pic.twitter.com/eUa7Mc3bxb — Sal Calleros (@salcalleros) March 29, 2022

