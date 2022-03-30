The Girl From Plainville season 1 episode 4 air date on Hulu; what’s next?

After the three-episode premiere today on Hulu, are you curious to learn when The Girl from Plainville season 1 episode 4 is going to air?

If you have watched some of the streaming service’s other “based on a true story” limited series over the years, then you know some of how this goes already. The first episodes premiered all at once and moving forward, you’ll be waiting for a week to see what’s next. Episode 4 is going to be arriving on Hulu next week, and it should be a weekly rollout from here on out.

As for what audience enthusiasm is going to be for this show moving forward, that remains to be seen. The biggest issue with The Girl from Plainville may very much be an oversaturated market of this particular genre. Think about all of the different limited series that are out there, whether it be WeCrashed, The Dropout, or recent releases like Pam & Tommy and then Dopesick, which wasn’t that long ago. Is there audience burnout at this point?

Of course, we do know there will be some interest here based on the subject matter alone. The Michelle Carter case generated a ton of headlines back when it happened, and you’ll see more of where the story goes here over time. We imagine that the writing will move things forward at a steady pace and try to show the emotions and motivations on all sides.

Rest assured, there is a lot of this series still to come. In general, there are eight episodes here, which is very much the same as a lot of other limited series that are currently out there.

What do you want to see on The Girl From Plainville season 1 episode 4?

Do you wish that Hulu had waited for a little while longer to release more episodes, just for the sake of making things a little bit less saturated out there?

