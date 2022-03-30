Why did Julian McMahon leave FBI: Most Wanted? Jess LaCroix is gone…

Why did Julian McMahon leave FBI: Most Wanted? Tonight marks the second episode without Jess LaCroix on the show. The character has died and ultimately, the series is still navigating the future without him as a part of it.

If you have not heard the news, McMahon’s departure from the CBS crime drama was not something that the show may have wanted. Instead, it was the actor who opted to move forward after playing him for the past few years. He wanted to move on to other projects and with that in mind, the show allowed him to do that. It means that Dylan McDermott will be coming on board in the first episode in April as a brand-new character.

So what will this arrival mean for the rest of the show? That remains to be seen. It’s hard to say how much a character like Sarah will be involved in the future, just like we also have to wait to see how much of a personal life Dylan’s character has away from the show.

In general, we just have to prepare for a good bit of turnover across the entirety of this franchise, and there are a number of different reasons for it. Take, for example, the fact that these shows are a LOT of work. Think in terms of love filming days, and at times being far away from your friends and family. It’s even more complicated when you think about the global health crisis that we’re all still dealing with.

In the end, we have confidence that Most Wanted will move forward and still deliver some good stories — we just hope that they honor the Jess character along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted

Are you going to miss Julian McMahon on FBI: Most Wanted as Jess LaCroix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







