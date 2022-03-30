FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17 return date: Dylan McDermott!

There are a couple of things to talk about within this FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17 article, whether it be the return date or Dylan McDermott officially joining the team.

So where do we start? The best place seems to be getting the bad news out of the way that unfortunately, there is no new episode next week. The plan is for the next new episode, titled “Covenant,” to air on Tuesday, April 12. There isn’t any further details out there for what lies ahead, but we are hoping to get something more on that subject before too long.

Now, let’s get to the fact that Dylan is coming on board. The news was confirmed weeks ago that this would be his first episode as the new team leader, though there wasn’t all that much in the way of news about his role as of yet. Our hope is that he’s someone who brings a different sort of energy as the late Jess LaCroix, especially when it comes to how he leads the group. We know that the actor was recently on board another Dick Wolf show in Law & Order: Organized Crime as Richard Wheatley, so there is going to be something really fun that comes from him switching up roles. He was a villain for the entirety of that show and now, he gets to be the good guy.

Obviously, it’s the hope that we’re going to be seeing more of Dylan on the show if it gets renewed for a fourth season; we have a hard time thinking that Most Wanted is going to want to change leads all over again.

