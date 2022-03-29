Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: The vote debate! (day 32)

Is this week going to be one of the most interesting debates in Big Brother Canada 10 in terms of the eviction? It sure feels like it!

For now, let’s just dive into more where things stand right now: Moose remains on the block, and he’s now up there with Tynesha, who is the replacement nominee. This could be a pretty tight vote when it’s all said and done! Moose has certainly campaigned harder than Tynesha, who’s operated more from a position of safety. Initially, Moose acted like he wasn’t going to campaign that much, and while he’s still not fully throwing his opponent under the bus, he’s made some good arguments.

Ultimately, Moose knows that he is a threat and possible shield, and he can use that to his advantage. Kevin and Haleena are certainly aware of this in particular, and there’s this possibility of a three-person pact with Josh where they could all work together in secret and pass information to each other from different sides of the house. They haven’t really talked about it fully, but it is an interesting thing to consider as the game moves forward.

We do think what Josh wants could be a big part of the decision this week, and everything that happens from here could dictate big-time where the season goes the rest of the way. We know that Gino and Jacey-Lynne are clearly on one side, and they’ve patched things up with Mary. For now, Kevin and Haleena could be more over there. Betty, Summer, and Tynesha are all pretty strong together, and they can be formidable in their own right. Just remember that there are nine people voting this week, and Jess holds no power as the HoH with that in mind. A combination of Kevin, Josh, Haleena, Gino, and Jacey-Lynne could theoretically control everything if they wanted to.

