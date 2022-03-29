Naomi season 1 episode 10 return date hopes at The CW

Following the big episode tonight on The CW, are you curious to learn the Naomi season 1 episode 10 return date? Are we really about to get another hiatus so soon after the last one?

We wish it was not actually the case but alas, here we are: There is no new installment coming up next week, and the same goes for the week after. Just like we are seeing with the show’s timeslot companion in Superman & Lois, the earliest we could see the show back is on Tuesday, April 19.

So what could be on the way next? We don’t think that anyone involved here is necessarily all that interested in completely reinventing the wheel at this point. Naomi does have its twists and turns, but it’s also an aspirational superhero story at its core. If it suddenly started to change what it was at this point, we tend to think that it’d be a disappointment to a lot of people out there.

We’re hoping that by this time next week, we’ll have at least a few more details on what could be coming. Of course, it’d be nice if there was a season 2 renewal announced, as well, but it’s clear we’re going to be waiting a little while longer for more insight on that. The CW did recently renew a number of their shows including Superman & Lois, but they are waiting on Naomi just like they are many of their other first-year shows. The situation this year is complicated thanks in part to all of the speculation around The CW’s future as a network; there have been reports of a potential sale, but nothing has been solidified on that front as of yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Naomi right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Naomi season 1 episode 10?

Are you bummed to be waiting around in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







