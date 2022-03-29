Superman & Lois season 2 episode 10 return date at The CW

Following what you see tonight on The CW, it absolutely makes sense to want the Superman & Lois season 2 episode 10 return date. Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing a significant amount of bad news: You will be waiting for a while.

At the time of this writing, there is no new episode scheduled for the network next week. Not only that, but there’s also not one planned for the week after. The absolute earliest you can expect the show back is on Tuesday, April 19, but we’re still waiting for more confirmation here from the network itself.

Just in case you’re wondering why this show takes so many breaks in the first place, a lot of that is tied to the oh-so-simple fact that it has a long post-production window. It takes a lot of work to make this show as polished and awesome as it is! We’re fine with that, at least so long as the quality remains the same. Also, there’s no real worry about the long-term future thanks to the already-announced news that a season 3 is coming.

While there aren’t many details out there about the next episode at the time of this writing, we have the utmost faith that the writers/producers will continue to deliver exactly what they have so far. That means a lot of emotional, heartfelt stories that show both the strength and frailty of Clark Kent. They really understand that while this is a guy with an extreme array of powers, there is a deeper humanity to him that is absolutely exciting to explore.

