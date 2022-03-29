FBI: International season 1 episode 16 return date: ‘Left of Boom’

Curious to see the FBI: International season 1 episode 16 return date over at CBS? If you want more info on what the future holds here, consider us happy to help!

Now, if only we had news to share that would make everyone happy … mostly because alas, we don’t. There is no new episode next week, and the same goes for the rest of the franchise. We were actually lucky enough to get two weeks in a row of new episodes but unfortunately, that’s it. The spin-off is going to be returning on Tuesday, April 12 with a story titled “Left of Boom” — there isn’t a whole lot of information about it beyond that, so we’re just going to have to speculate internally about what in the world that’s a reference to.

Beyond this, we also do know that there’s another episode of FBI: International coming on April 19, but no official title has been announced for it yet.

So is there some other stuff worth looking forward to beyond these episodes? We’d argue so, mostly in the form of getting news on another season. While it’s not 100% official that the show is going to be renewed as of yet, we’ve got all the reason in the world for optimism. After all, why wouldn’t the series come back? We’re talking here about something that has performed reasonably well for CBS, and they’re also eager to turn this into a franchise much in the same way that we’re seeing NBC deliver more One Chicago goodness year in and year out.

Hopefully, there’s at least going to be more news on the next new episode of International at this time next week — it’d be nice to have something more to anticipate!

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: International season 1 episode 16?

