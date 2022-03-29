FBI season 4 episode 17 return date at CBS: ‘One Night Stand’

After the new episode tonight, of course it makes sense to want the FBI season 4 episode 17 return date. Are we getting more soon?

Well, let’s just say that we’re getting back in the habit of getting another week of repeats, unfortunately, before the show comes back. We’ve had two new installments in a row, but there are no plans to air one on Tuesday, April 5. The plan for now is for the next new episode, titled “One Night Stand,” to be coming up on April 12. For the record, there is also one scheduled on April 19 titled “Fear Nothing.” There’s a chance we’ll be getting more episodes in a somewhat-consecutive fashion until we get to the end of the season, but a lot of that will depend on when CBS wants to set their finale dates. The same goes for the spin-offs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

Here is the good news: There’s a reasonable chance that by the time the show comes back, we will have more news as to a possible season 5! We’re hoping that there are more episodes coming and in general, it feels likely the whole franchise will be coming back. Late March and/or early April is typically when a lot of these decisions are made, so maybe that is when we will see that happen here, as well.

Our hope, of course, is that we at least have more details on episode 17 by this time next week. After all, it’d be great to have something more to look forward to here!

