Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9: How will Vic react?

As we prepare ourselves for the next new episode of Power Book IV: Force season 1, things are only going to get more emotional. That is especially the case for Vic, who is going to be both reeling and also potentially confused following the death of Gloria.

First and foremost, it’s 100% obvious that he made a huge mistake. Why in the world did he not go ahead and take Tommy’s burner car? He put himself in a position where he could be tracked! Now, the woman he love is gone and he may not fully understand what happened.

There are already theories out there about who is really responsible for what transpired here. While it’s easy to pin this on the Serbian mob, we theorize in the aforementioned video that this may have been Paulie who orchestrated everything. If it was his objective to keep the family together, this could be a way to do this. We don’t think Walter’s behind it, mostly because it was a really big risk to Vic to do this in the first place.

No matter who is responsible, we do think it’s wrong to straight-up assume that Vic is going to run right back into the family business. Grief takes time to process, and he was ready to straight-up leave the Flynn family forever. That desire could still be there, albeit in a somewhat different form now than what we’ve seen as of late.

