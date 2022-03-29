The Resident season 5 episode 17 spoilers: ‘The Space Between’

Following what you have a chance to see on Fox tonight, rest assured that The Resident season 5 episode 17 is coming next week! Also, prepare for some more great drama from start to finish there! “The Space Between” is going to be an emotional episode for some characters, and for Conrad, he will be taking on a case that is personal to Gigi. After all, one of her classmates falls ill, and the situation becomes so much more serious than it first appears.

To get a few more details all about what’s ahead here, go ahead and view the full The Resident season 5 episode 17 synopsis:

Conrad treats one of Gigi’s fellow classmates, whose stomachache turns into something much more serious. Meanwhile, Devon takes several interns to a senior living facility, where they meet a former doctor whose wife falls ill during their visit. Then, in looking for a sperm donor for Padma, Leela uncovers some unsettling news about the business in the all-new “The Space Between” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 5 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-517) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Our hope here is absolutely that there’s going to be a chance to see some stories carry over for the rest of the season, especially since it’s not clear how things are going to wrap up this time around. Will we have some emotional cliffhanger? Are more major characters in jeopardy? It feels like much of the season has been about resetting things after Nic’s death, and we may not get a sense of what the future really looks like in full until we’re at the end of the road.

