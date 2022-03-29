Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? We know that it’s been on hiatus the past few weeks, but are we at a point where that is officially over?

We won’t keep you waiting all that long in this piece — go ahead and commence your celebrations! You are absolutely going to have a chance to see the Matt Czuchry series back at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time! This is an episode that will feature a blast from the past, Billie and Trevor sharing some emotional moments, and a whole lot more. We absolutely hope this is a story that makes the rather-long wait worthwhile, especially since there’s a lot of cool stuff being brought to the table here.

Want to get a few more details on what you can expect to see now? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view the full The Resident season 5 episode 16 synopsis right now:

Conrad and The Raptor help out an old friend whose heart problems reveal a bigger issue than they anticipated. Meanwhile, Devon treats a suicidal woman whom he thinks might be a good candidate for Deep Brain Stimulation. Then, Bell confronts the Medical Board about the cases he’s been investigating, and Billie and Trevor have an emotional reunion in the all-new “6 Volts” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 29 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-516) (TV-14 L, V)

Our hope is that at the end of this episode, we’ll get a few more clues as to where the rest of the season is going! We consider ourselves pretty much in the home stretch at this point, and there’s probably going to be at least one shocking story we get a chance to see. So far, nothing has of course come close to losing Nic Nevin.

