Better Call Saul season 6 video: Giancarlo Esposito on Gus Fring’s journey

With the April premiere date of Better Call Saul season 6 rapidly approaching, why not have more fun courtesy of the cast?

The video below is the latest tease released by the show leading up to the premiere, and it features cast member Giancarlo Esposito doing his best to explain Gus Fring’s overall journey on this show in less than a minute. This is an ongoing series that we’ve seen AMC pull out leading into the final episodes, and all of them have proved to be fun in their own right.

There are two different things that are great about this video — we always appreciate Giancarlo talking about his character, but there’s also something more than that here. We also appreciate seeing Jonathan Banks here as the interviewer; because the actor isn’t on social media and doesn’t do a ton of televised interviews, a lot of people probably think that he’s pretty similar to his character of Mike Ehrmantraut. Just from what we’re getting here, we have a good feeling that this is not necessarily the case. (Who expected Banks to have such a lively laugh?)

We know in a sense where Gus and Mike’s journeys are both heading in this final season; yet, we also like to think there’s a little bit of room open still for nuance and surprises. We hope that the writers give us that, plus also some long-gestating answers about both Jimmy and Kim.

What do you most want to see on Better Call Saul season 6?

Where do you think the fan season is going to go here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Gus's story can't be told in just 60 seconds. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/Ofhlp5dZ7k — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 27, 2022

