Billions season 6 episode 12 (finale) spoilers: Who’s going to prison?

Billions season 6 episode 12 is coming a week from Sunday, and we probably don’t have to tell you how important this story is. “Cold Storage” marks the season finale! It’s a chance for the Showtime drama to change the game all over again, and also present what could be one of the most high-stakes stories we’ve ever seen.

Will this episode be as big as the final one for Damian Lewis? That remains to be seen, mostly because that’s a pretty darn high bar that the story is going to need to reach. Yet, there’s a lot of hype coming into this that either Chuck Rhoades or Mike Prince is going to find themselves in a really terrible position by the end of the hour.

Want more evidence? Then check out the Billions season 6 episode 12 synopsis for a few more details on where things could go from here:

The discovery of Prince’s true plan pushes Chuck to undertake his most dangerous gambit yet, one final all-in gamble that will see the loser sent to prison. Season finale.

We know that there’s a Billions season 7 coming to Showtime down the road and with that in mind, we at least have the knowledge that whatever twist we get in this episode won’t necessarily stick forever. Nonetheless, it could completely redefine what the show is for at least a little while and we think it needs that so deep into its run. We need something more than just a cat-and-mouse game where Chuck chases someone down, only for parts of his own career to be ruined in the process. He’s already lost a good bit at the hands of Chuck; could he stand to lose something further here, as well?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 6 episode 12?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap things up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stay tuned for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







