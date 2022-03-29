Chesapeake Shores renewed for season 6; will be final season

It looks as though a Chesapeake Shores season 6 is officially happening; however, there is a bittersweet angle to the renewal news, as well.

Today, the folks over at the Hallmark Channel confirmed the news, while also saying simultaneously that this is going to be the final season, as well. That’s somewhat heartbreaking, but we do rejoice in the fact that there’s going to be an opportunity for some proper closure here. That’s not something a lot of other shows get.

In a statement confirming the news per TVLine, here is what Laurie Ferneau, Hallmark’s SVP of Programming, Series, had to say:

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable … We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

This season is slated to run for ten episodes; meanwhile, the aforementioned site notes that Meghan Ory, Robert Buckley, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis are all returning. The plan is, at least for now, to premiere the final season at some point this summer. Hopefully, we’ll get a little bit more news on it in due time.

If there is one sign of concern for the network at large right now, it’s that this show is ending not that long after Good Witch had a rather-abrupt goodbye. We’re hoping that the network stays in the TV series game! Sure, they have their original movies, but there’s gotta be something more here, right? (They do still have When Calls the Heart, which is by far their biggest hit.) We’re just glad that Chesapeake Shores didn’t just end following the departure of Jesse Metcalfe, which was absolutely shocking at the time it happened.

