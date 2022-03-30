This Is Us season 6 episode 11: Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary party

Next week This Is Us season 6 episode 11 will be coming to NBC, and you better be prepared for all sorts of heartache. This episode is titled “Saturday in the Park,” and what you saw tonight really set the stage for everything we’re getting.

Remember, at the end of tonight’s episode Toby made it clear that the smoker had arrived — and just in time for Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary party. This is a barbecue, so it goes without saying that said smoker is going to be involved here. With that, we have an incident involving Jack Damon, and the moment that Kate and Toby end up getting divorced.

While the This Is Us season 6 episode 11 synopsis below is not stuffed full of spoilers by any means, it does tell you what you need to know:

04/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary barbecue does not go as planned. TV-PG

We do think that after this episode is when some of the stories could really start to surge forward — Kate and Toby’s divorce puts them on a specific road to their future, and we think that Randall is already there after deciding he wants to become a Senator. Meanwhile, Kevin’s trying to prove himself as a great dad; he’s already impressed Madison and while this doesn’t guarantee anything for their romantic future, it’s still something to watch out for.

