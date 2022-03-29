The Blacklist season 9 finale: When’s the earliest it could air?

For those who aren’t aware, there is still a lot of great stuff coming on The Blacklist season 9 moving forward! In total, there are 22 episodes in this season as a whole, and that does mean that there’s a lot of time left for some exciting twists and turns.

With that being said, there are also questions about how things are going to work out schedule-wise. Are we really going to get new episodes for the rest of the season?

New The Blacklist video! If you missed it earlier today, take a look below for our preview for Friday night’s new “Eva Mason.” After you do that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s where there are more updates that you will absolutely not want to miss.

One thing that you should remember is that everything is subject to change at just about any time. We wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we are stuck waiting until June, but it does feel like there’s a good chance for the entire season to be over on Friday, May 27. It could even wrap on May 20, before the end of sweeps, in the event that producers decide to give us a two-hour block somewhere along the way.

Given that we’re near the end of March Madness and the Olympics are done, there’s no real reason for a larger hiatus. The only reason that it could happen is in the event that the production needs more time to finish everything off.

At least for now, we can rejoice in knowing that there is a season 10 renewal at NBC already. That makes it easier to just enjoy the rest of the season stress-free — regardless of what happens to Reddington or some of the other characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you think could happen on The Blacklist season 9 finale?

Have any early predictions? Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site for some other insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







