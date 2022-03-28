All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 7 return date: ‘Godspeed’

As we look ahead towards All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 7 next week titled “Godspeed,” there is one thing you should know: You will be waiting for a good while in order to properly check it out.

Because of college basketball, The CW is not currently planning to air either the spin-off or the flagship All American next week. Instead, both shows will return on Monday, April 11. The title for the next Homecoming episode is “Godspeed” — we’d love to say that this is some sort of secret crossover with The Flash based on that alone, but it’s not.

Instead, much of this episode could revolve around Simone facing one of her bigger challenges at a tennis tournament, plus what she is going to do in order to combat it. Take a look at the full All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 7 synopsis below for more:

IDENTITY – When Simone is faced with her first college level tournament, she learns she has to conquer an unexpected bigger foe and gets some sage advice from Thea. Damon struggles with an assignment as it hits a little too close to home when it triggers some of his insecurities. As JR re-examines his identity, he gets advice from an unexpected source. Amara continues to fight her battle with President Allen and Bringston in her own way. Meanwhile, the gang rallies around Keisha as she tries to navigate her late mom’s birthday on her own since her relationship with her father is strained. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Charia Rose (#107). Original airdate 4/11/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

