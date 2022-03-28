After tonight’s new episode, do you want to know The Neighborhood season 4 episode 18 return date at CBS? Are we going to be waiting a little while to see it?

Given the number of new episodes that we’ve had over the past several weeks, it was probably inevitable that a repeat was going to be coming up eventually — and that is precisely where we are at now. There is no new installment next week, and there won’t be one on April 11, either. What gives with some of that? Next week, the show is off due to CBS not wanting to air opposite the NCAA Basketball National Title Game. Meanwhile, April 11 is the CMT Music Awards, which is being simulcast on the network. (Since they don’t have the ACM Awards now, they’re trying to compensate elsewhere.)

So what do we know about episode 18 as of right now? It is airing on April 18, and the title is “Welcome to the Feud.” That’s about it. We imagine that more information is going to be trickling in before too long, so that’s something else to be excited for.

In case you did not know, there’s also been some behind-the-scenes news out there regarding The Neighborhood as of late. According to a new report from Deadline, Meg DeLoatch will be departing as showrunner. Production on this season is already done, so there’s no reason to be concerned about anything the rest of the year. However, this is the second showrunner swap in the past year, and we do worry about the constant change in creatives behind the scenes. We feel like season 4 did a good job of tackling some serious issues, while also not shifting the show from what it’s been over the course of its run.

