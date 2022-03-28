This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Chrissy Metz on Kate, Toby stories ahead

While tomorrow night’s This Is Us season 6 episode 10 is very much about Randall, there’s a lot of Kate and Toby ahead.

In the end, there almost has to be when you consider what stories still need to be addressed. At some point soon (possibly next week), the smoker incident will be here. Then, there’s going to be the divorce. We know that eventually, Kate will end up being married to Phillip; meanwhile, the future for Toby is still a little bit unclear. We know that he’s alive in some of the flash-forwards to Rebecca’s deathbed, but is he remarried? What’s the state of his life?

Speaking via Us Weekly on Sunday, series star Chrissy Metz made it clear that there are certainly some more hard times coming, but it’s also something realistic to a lot of real-life relationships out there:

“I think it’s just a very real depiction of a relationship, people growing apart instead of together, but it’s gonna get good. It’s gonna get heated.”

At this point, the #1 thing we hope is that Kate and Toby can continue to be there for their kids, even if their relationship ends up falling apart. There are also still some obstacles they face beyond the two of them splitting. Will they continue to live in separate cities? Is Toby going to be in a spot where he only sees his kids on weekends for the foreseeable future? It’s all something worth thinking about right now.

