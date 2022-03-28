Following tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to learn the All American season 4 episode 14 return date at The CW. So when is it, and what are we going to be seeing coming up soon? There is a lot to get into here.

The first thing worth noting is the unfortunate news that the show is not on next week; instead, we’re going to be waiting until April 11 to see where the story goes from here. The title for the next episode is “Changes,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s coming:

A DIFFERENT LENS – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) continues to try and prove himself during practices, which seems to go unnoticed, but when a fellow GAU athlete offers to help him form a different plan to get back on the field, he considers it. Coop (Bre-Z) begins a new job at a nursing home and gets some sage advice from an elderly woman. With the encouragement of Asher (Cody Christian), JJ (Hunter Clowdus) gets a tutor which helps him confront a vulnerable time in his past through his term paper. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is frustrated with her living situation, but also finds some inspiration for her next article. Meanwhile, Laura (Monet Mazur) forms a criminal defense law venture in the community but struggles to find her footing. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus (#414). Original airdate 4/11/2022.

We’ve had a chance the past few weeks to see some great stories in this world, especially as Spencer dives further into the world of being a college athlete. It’s an exciting opportunity for him sure, but one that features a lot of different, unexpected challenges. We’ll continue to be with him on all of this journey moving forward. We’ll just have to wait a little longer for more.

For those wondering, All American: Homecoming is also on hiatus next week, and you’ll be stuck waiting for more there, as well.

