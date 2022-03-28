Magnum PI season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Higgins’ tough predicament

After a couple of weeks off the air Magnum PI season 4 episode 17 is set to air this Friday — and we’ve got more insight on the stories at hand!

“Remember Me Tomorrow” is, at least in one way, going to bring the show back to one of its most important causes: Addressing serious issues with veterans in this country. While this world may be fictional, they can shine a light on individual real-life situations viewer may not be aware of beforehand. This will be a big part of the Magnum storyline, whereas Higgins is going to find herself in a tough spot when her new “client” could very well be a twelve-year old girl.

For some more insight regarding these stories, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Remember Me Tomorrow” – Higgins is in a complicated situation when 12-year-old Ella (Hala Finley) asks for help cracking a triple homicide that involves her mother. Also, Magnum bonds with Bob (Max Gail), a terminally ill veteran, while volunteering with the No Veteran Dies Alone Program and attempts to reunite him with his estranged family, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those wondering, the No Veteran Dies Alone Program is a real thing, and you can get more information about it over here. Meanwhile, there are three more episodes beyond this one airing in season 4. We’re not 100% sure that we’ll be building up towards a big finale just yet, but it could be something that we as viewers should start to prepare for. (Of course, we wish there was news on a season 5 renewal already…)

