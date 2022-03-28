Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we about to be getting another new episodes in the midst of a fantastic run of them?

We know in advance that “Starting Over” is a story that could be accomplishing a few different things. There’s an important case at the center of it and, beyond that, there’s also the much-hyped crossover with NCIS: Hawaii. This episode IS going to be coming on the network tonight, so there’s a lot we can look forward to here!

New NCIS video! Be sure to take a look below to see all of our thoughts on what just transpired. After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more discussions on the show coming the rest of the season.

Just in case you haven’t seen the synopsis below for this episode yet, we highly recommend you read that now:

“Starting Over” – NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer who was in Palmer and Knight’s grief group. Also, Torres gets a call from NCIS Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) to come to Hawai’i when she gets a lead on a witness from a case they worked on together, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The NCIS episode will be followed by a special episode of NCIS: HAWAI’I at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT as part of a crossover event. Joe Spano returns as Tobias Fornell.

Is the entire episode a crossover?

We wouldn’t expect that. The main story could very well be the Navy officer’s case. Since Vanessa Lachey is the only NCIS: Hawaii cast member listed as a guest star here, we’d guess that this episode is going to be more about setting the stage for the Hawaii episode, while also

Related – Check out more news on NCIS now, including further insight on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 17?

Where do you think this particular story is going to go? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







