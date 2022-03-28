NCIS season 19 episode 17 spoilers: Dr. Grace is returning!

NCIS season 19 episode 17 is slated to air on CBS a little later tonight, and a lot of the buzz coming into it is of course about the crossover. We get that, but there’s also a whole lot more to “Starting Over,” as well. It is going to be featuring the return of Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell, and then you’ve also got Laura San Giacomo coming back as Dr. Grace Confalone.

So what is bringing the good doctor back into the fold tonight? There is a lot to think about here in advance…

New NCIS video! Be sure to take a look below to see all of our thoughts on this past episode. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss some other reviews.

We know that the central case tonight is one about grief — someone who was a part of Palmer and Knight’s grief group will find themselves murdered and with that, the team has to figure out what happened here. Dr. Grace is of course NCIS’ resident expert on mental health, so it’s possible she was involved with said group; or, she could be brought back in as a counsel to the case.

In bringing back Fornell and Dr. Grace in the same episode, the NCIS writers are doing a good job of giving us nostalgia for the past few seasons. It’s clear that the show is in a pretty different era following the departure of Mark Harmon as Gibbs earlier this season. Yet, producers clearly don’t want the show to feel like it’s something totally different. There are a lot of familiar faces still present, plus stories that should feel very-much familiar.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming, and that includes a look towards the future. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







