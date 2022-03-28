Snowpiercer season 4 premiere date hopes over at TNT

Following tonight’s big finale, why not have an early conversation when it comes to Snowpiercer season 4?

Let’s start with this: Another reminder that there is another season coming to TNT. The renewal was announced a good while ago, so we’ve been able to dive into most of these stories without any fear that the show would be canceled in the immediate future. That’s especially comforting when you consider that the network doesn’t exactly have a ton of scripted content on the air anymore. They’re slowly moving away from that, or at least that’s been the case over the past little while. Claws is over and beyond just that, we’re also getting near the end of Animal Kingdom. The final season for it is slated to air later this year.

In getting back to Snowpiercer, the timing of the renewal makes it very-well possible that we are going to be seeing another season arrive at some point early next year. This is the window that both season 2 and season 3 aired, so we have a pretty hard time imagining that TNT is going to be altogether eager to shake things up at this point. After all, why would they? Why not keep telling the stories they are in the way that they are?

As for whether or not season 4 is the end of the road here, that’s something we’ll have to wait and see on — yet, for the time being, we remain hopeful. Until the network or the producers announce something otherwise, we’d like to be. This is a show that is wholly unique from everything else out there and this is a big part of what makes it so exciting.

