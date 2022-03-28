Oscars 2022: Bob Saget, Norm Macdonald left out of In Memoriam

Entering tonight’s Oscars broadcast, we were absolutely prepared to get emotional during the In Memoriam segment. There were so many incredible artists who passed away over the course of the past several months and ultimately, this is a moment for universal reflection.

Has the Academy gotten it wrong in the past with some of the names included here? Absolutely, but we think that they often enter it in the right place, and try to get as many fantastic people included as humanly possible.

Yet, this year feels a little bit strange. Why was there no mention of either Bob Saget or Norm Macdonald during the segment? We know that some will say that they were primarily TV stars; yet, you can say the same thing about Betty White, who got a fairly substantial tribute with the theme to The Golden Girls in the background. It just seems like there is a selectiveness about who is chosen and who isn’t, especially since both Bob and Norm had parts in movies over the years.

In general, there were a lot of legends saluted in this segment including Ivan Reitman, Sidney Poitier, and so many others. Yet, there were a few major problems. For starters, singling out a few particular artists over others has always felt problematic, as you are inferring that some deaths matter more than others. That’s an uncomfortable feeling, no? Also, the entire segment suffered from bad timing. Remember that mere moments before, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face. That overtook almost everything that came a little bit later, and it was strange that the show didn’t address it more since it’s all most of social media was talking about after the fact.

What did you think about the In Memoriam segment during the 2022 Oscars?

