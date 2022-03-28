Is LL Cool J leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Where is Sam?

Where is Sam on NCIS: Los Angeles? Is LL Cool J leaving the show? It’s possible you are watching tonight’s episode tonight and wondering.

Is it strange to not see one of the show’s longtime stars in an episode? Sure, and Sam wasn’t around for the second of the two hours. Yet, it was written in the script that he was off seeing after his father, which is something that the writers have done this season already. It’s certainly jarring to watch a case without him, but there is no evidence that the actor/rapper is leaving the show for good. After all, we’ve seen multiple instances on NCIS: Los Angeles of actors not being in episodes. It’s happened multiple times over the years with Eric Christian Olsen (Deeks), and we’ve seen it on occasion with Caleb Castille (Rountree). Of course, that’s without even mentioning Linda Hunt, who barely even appears on-screen anymore as Hetty.

In general, it’s becoming more the norm for series regulars to miss episodes here and there of their shows, and we tend to think breaks are important especially for ones with this long of a run.

Rest assured, there will be more Sam later this season, and it’s our hope that he’ll get his fair share of both exciting and personal stories, as well. He’s such an important part of this world and in the end, we don’t see the writing ever drifting that far from him.

Now, of course we do want some closure to his journey in the event that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 turns out to be the final one … but nothing is confirmed on that at the moment. We’ll have to dive more into that soon.

What do you think about Sam’s exit from the second NCIS: Los Angeles episode tonight?

