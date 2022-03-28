Where is Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles? Is She leaving in season 13?

Where is Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles? Should we be worried — again — that we are about to see Linda Hunt leave the show?

The truth of the matter is that we’ve asked this question for a long time now and any moment that the character is mentioned is a point of great frustration for longtime viewers. After all, we want answers, especially since so much of her past with Callen is being drudged up on a near-constant basis as of late. There’s so much that could be explored here but ultimately, Linda needs to be back around in order for some of it to happen.

We’ve said this many times over the years, but unless there’s some official statement proclaiming that Hunt is gone from the series for good, we continue to believe that she’ll be back. It’s ultimately just par for the course at this point that Hunt appears a few times over the course of a season and that’s it. There could be a number of reasons for it and in the end, the specifics don’t even matter all that much.

Knowing the way that this series tends to operate, it’s our personal feeling at the moment that we’ll be seeing Hetty at least one more time, probably closer to the end of the season. That is something big, after all, that CBS could promote far in advance. It could also be even more imperative depending on what the long-term future for the franchise holds. There is no word as to whether or not we’re getting a season 14 as of yet. Do we remain hopeful? Sure, but hope does not come with a guarantee.

What do you most want to see for Linda Hunt as Hetty moving forward on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Are you worried that she is leaving for good? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are even more updates you don't want to miss.

