Oscars 2022 opening: Beyonce performs ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard’

The opening for the Oscars is, by far, the most important part of the show from an entertainment standpoint. It may not be tied to winners and losers, but this is where you set the tone for the night and create something that could be memorable for years.

One issue that we’ve had with past Oscar openings is that so many of them are repetitive: Some sort of message about “why I love movies” or a montage of the best moments in cinematic history. A trip down memory lane is nice, but these routines have become a bit predictable. You want to celebrate film without making it seem like you are celebrating yourselves and leaving out viewers. It’s a difficult line to tow.

So what did the show decide to do this year? Well, start things off with something a little bit different: A performance of “Be Alive” featuring Beyonce in Compton, which is where Venus and Serena Williams got their start as young athletes. This was from the Oscar-nominated movie King Richard. The song was a risky choice for the start of an Oscar broadcast, but there’s a pretty specific reason for all of this: It’s Beyonce! When you have arguably the biggest music superstar on the planet, it makes sense to lead with that as the opening act.

You can argue that this was a celebration of music just as much as movies, but does it really matter? What does is that this stands out as a powerful, anthemic performance to start off the show, and it also is probably something that ABC really wanted. The Oscars are about big stars and in lieu of having a ton of top-tier movies nominated, this was a way to get headlines from the get-go.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Oscars right now

What do you think about the opening for the 2022 Oscars?

How do you think it compares to some of the ones that we’ve seen in past years? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Oscars.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







