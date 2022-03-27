When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 5: Is Elizabeth’s job in trouble?

Next week on When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 5, Elizabeth finds herself in even more trouble. Why? It’s still tied to something quite frustrating: Whether or not she’s qualified to teach Angela. Why wouldn’t she be? We’ve known her to be as caring a teacher as you’re going to find in this fictional world, but we also know that even in Hope Valley, there are bad actors and often people turning up with ulterior motives. It’s something that could be a part of at least this upcoming episode and who knows? Maybe it will play a further role later on this season.

Below, you can check out the full When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

School Inspector Augustus Landis (Todd Thomson, “Family Law”) is back in town and starts questioning Elizabeth’s new accreditation to teach Angela (Vienna Leacock, “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas”). Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry, “Heartland”) decide to have a race – animal vs. machine.

With the Nathan / Lucas race storyline, we’re hoping that this is not in some way tied to the love triangle that we saw on the show last year. After all, we’ve already gone through that once already, and we really don’t want to see it regurgitated at any other point in the future. Instead, we’d like to see more of a genuine friendship grow here. Even if they were both interested in the same woman, we feel like for Nathan, there are going to be other opportunities to move forward and seek out happiness over time. (The idea of this story sounds fun and lighthearted, so let’s hope that is actually the case.)

