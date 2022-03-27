Call the Midwife season 11 episode 3 (PBS): The Order’s anniversary!

Next week PBS is going to be bringing you Call the Midwife season 11 episode 3, and of course, this is an installment packed full of big stuff. The Order of St. Raymond Nonnatus is celebrating its 100th anniversary and while there will be festivities, there are also hard times coming for some other characters.

So what sort of struggles are we talking about here? Violet has a personal, emotional story that she will find herself at the center of. Meanwhile, Nurse Crane’s patient is facing a hard decision — can she help to guide her? Call the Midwife has always been somewhat of a bittersweet story, so we can’t be surprised that there are some of these difficult plots at the center of what’s ahead. Rest assured, though, that there are also going to be some moments of joy; they balance everything out, and they work to make the show all the more human.

Below, you can check out the Call the Midwife season 11 episode 3 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

Violet must balance her professional and personal views to tackle the issue of meths drinkers. Nurse Crane treats a promising young singer who must decide between two very different futures. Trixie and Matthew’s friendship blossoms into something deeper.

As the season progresses…

Be prepared for a few different plotlines to ramp up and go in some surprising directions. There is a big twist coming in due time for both Trixie and Nurse Crane, whereas at least one other major character is going to suffer a harsh tragedy. That’s without even mentioning what’s going on when it comes to one of the biggest finales we’ve seen on this show…

