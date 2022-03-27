Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are the Oscars delaying season 5?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Since the Academy Awards are airing throughout primetime, we 100% understand if there is any confusion on the subject right now.

Luckily, we do have some good news here that you don’t have to wait on: There is a new installment at 7:00 p.m. Eastern! While the Oscars are on, clearly CBS isn’t so intimidated that they are keeping one of their more-popular shows off the air. Season 5 episode 15, titled “Donor,” is going to be a pretty emotional episode. There’s a crisis around a hospital, and also a sideplot for Hondo as he works to prove a theory of his is correct.

Behind the scenes, there’s also some cool news about this episode! You know Lina Esco for her character of Chris on the series, but she is also directing this story behind the scenes. For some more details, be sure to check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Donor” – When hospital employees are targeted by a gunman, the SWAT team races to find a grieving father whose son was denied a kidney transplant. Also, Hondo searches for evidence to prove his theory of the culprit behind an alarming rise in Los Angeles stash houses, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, March 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Lina Esco directed the episode.

Here is the bad news…

There is no new episode next week, with the reason for that being the presence of the Grammys. While we’re getting something great tonight, CBS routinely broadcasts that awards show and it is going to be preempting the entirety of their lineup on April 3. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

