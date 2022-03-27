The Simpsons season 33 episode 17 return date at Fox

Following the new episode tonight on Fox, are you curious to learn The Simpsons season 33 episode 17 return date? Is the show off the air next week, at least in terms of a new episode, due to the Grammy Awards?

Unfortunately, the answer to this question is “yes.” Even though we are seeing a new episode tonight opposite the Academy Awards, the long-running animated comedy is going to be taking a one-week break in the action. The next new episode is titled “The Sound of Bleeding Gums,” and it is currently set to air on Sunday, April 10. While Fox has not released the most substantial synopsis in the world, you can take a look below for at least a few more details on what’s coming next:

Lisa meets the son of the late musician Bleeding Gums Murphy – and attempts to improve his life in the all-new “The Sound of Bleeding Gums” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, April 10 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3310) (TV-PG L)

It is true that we are getting into the home stretch of The Simpsons at this point, and with that in mind, we’re expecting that we will slowly build towards some bigger and more memorable episodes by the time the finale airs in May. We do want to see the show push the limits a little bit more, especially with them still having the comfort of more seasons down the road. The show at least has a season 34, and we have not heard anything as of yet in terms of that being the final one. This is going to be that sort of show that goes on for however long the creative team wants it to; why change it up at this point?

