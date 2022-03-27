Oscars 2022: Where to live stream red carpet pre-show

Tonight the 2022 Oscars are going to be arriving on ABC, but you don’t have to wait to see some of the stars on the red carpet!

If you look below, you can get a live stream of the pre-show courtesy of Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine. If you have seen the Academy Awards over the years, then you probably have a pretty good sense of what this is going to look like. Some A-listers are going to arrive on the red carpet, promote their movies, and also talk about fashion. We do expect a few political causes to be front and center but, in general, this awards show should feel a little more like the ones before the start of the global health crisis. There are a number of precautions still in place, but this is not going to look like the same one we saw last year — one that also drew some of the lowest ratings on record.

What’s going to happen tonight is totally unpredictable, and much as it should be. When we think back at some of the Oscar Ceremonies over the years, a good 90% of the most memorable moments are the ones that happen in a totally unexpected fashion. We want to be surprised by what we see, and we tend to think that the show is so much better that way.

Ultimately, we just hope that this ceremony can be one that starts to claim a little more relevancy to the world at large. In addition to last year’s show losing a lot of its viewership, it also did not boast the same roster of memorable films that we’ve seen in the past. Expect either Coda or The Power of the Dog to end up getting the Best Picture prize this time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Oscars

What do you most want to see when it comes to the 2022 Oscars?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of those. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







