Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we about to be diving head-first into the world of season 2 episode 14?

Well, let’s just say that you’re right to be a little bit confused in advance of tonight. After all, there are new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles and SWAT on the air and yet, no new episode of the Queen Latifah series. What gives? We think there’s a little bit of a method to the madness here.

Because The Equalizer is the newest of CBS’ three Sunday shows, we also think it’s the one it is the most eager to protect. It doesn’t want to lose any viewers right now that could be with it in the long-term and with that, they don’t want it to air opposite the Oscars. The plan is then instead to air the next new episode on Sunday, April 10 — two weeks removed from tonight! It’s a while to wait, but the synopsis below suggests that we could be getting a great story — plus a guest spot from Brett Dalton fresh off of his recurring role on Chicago Fire:

“Pulse” – McCall receives a desperate plea for help from her former CIA trainee, now a full-fledged agent, that leads her into a confrontation with Mason Quinn (Chris Vance), the most dangerous enemy from her past in intelligence. In need of confidential information about the agent’s latest assignment, McCall forms a tentative alliance with Carter Griffin (Brett Dalton), a by-the-book CIA handler, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those wondering, we still don’t have any evidence that Dante is leaving the show for good — he could be making a career change, but we think he’ll be very-much involved in Robyn McCall’s world one way or another.

