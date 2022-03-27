This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Is a huge time jump coming?

We know that Tuesday night’s This Is Us season 6 episode marks the end of the Big Three trilogy, but what is coming beyond that? Once we finish Randall’s story, there are only eight episodes left and beyond that, a lot of ground that needs to be covered. We need to understand Kate and Phillip’s relationship, how Randall dives further into politics, and also who is alive and dead years down the road.

Ultimately, there’s a good chance an epic time jump is going to be coming soon; it’s just a matter of when that will be.

New This Is Us video! Check out below to watch our full preview for Tuesday’s Randall-centric episode! After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There will be a full review for it up after it airs…

The first thing that we should note is that season 6 episode 11 is going to be Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary celebration, which just so happens to also be the barbecue. Remember the smoker incident? This is likely when it happens. Once we get to the other side of this, we tend to think the story will accelerate. Kate and Toby will be splitting up, and from there we could see more of Phillip. Meanwhile, we can see Kevin working to be a good father and also figure out what his career ambitions really are.

We know that the writers have said we’ll be spending more time in the future than what we’ve had so far, so they won’t be skimping out on some of that good stuff. A little bit of patience may just be required along the way, even at this point. They’ve also said we’re going to get all the answers we want, so we’re trying to maintain a certain level of faith here.

What do you most want to see beyond This Is Us season 6 episode 10 this Tuesday?

When do you think a time jump is coming? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Keep coming back, of course, for more news. (Photo: NBC.)

