Oscars 2022 start time, network, hosts, and run time

What do you need to know in terms of the 2022 Oscars? Whether it be the start time for the show, the network, or some of the headlines around it this year, we’re absolutely happy to help!

So where do we begin? We suppose the most natural jumping-off point here is nothing that once again, the awards-show is airing on ABC and is going to be broadcast starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There will be red-carpet events of course beforehand, so tune in early if you want to check some of that out. ABC is intent on making this a prominent TV event; the live-streaming options are limited unless you sign in with a local provider.

After doing an experiment for a little while without a traditional host, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are all taking on the duties tonight. Having three hosts may not be better than one, but we don’t want to be one of those super-snarky people who comes on here and makes some gross judgment before we even see the show play out. The plan is for the Oscars to run for just three hours, and to be followed by American Idol. However, since when does the Oscars EVER run only three hours? Prepare accordingly.

There’s been a lot of controversy leading into the show this year, and a lot of it has to do with the decision to hand out multiple technical awards prior to the start of the show, and then edit them later into the broadcast. This is designed to be a way to cut down on the run time but in doing so, they are depriving these winners of the live-TV moment. This is without mentioning of course that the Oscars could just cut down on the number of musical performances. From our vantage point, they’re just focusing on the wrong thing. They need to be making this into a fun celebration of the movies, and not even bothering to court people who weren’t probably going to watch regardless of if there were technical categories presented live or not.

