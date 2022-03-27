The Walking Dead season 11 episode 16 promo: The end of part 2

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 16 is on its way on AMC and AMC+, and it is absolutely going to be chaotic. There will be violence, bloodshed, and probably a character death or two. We’re getting one of the biggest battles we’ve had in a while, and there are a lot of different wrinkles present here.

Take, for example, a possible showdown between Leah and Maggie. Lauren Cohan’s character seems determined to stop at nothing until she gets what she needs. We know that we went a long stretch of time without seeing Maggie on this show, but what we’re getting now is pure justification for the writers not killing her off while the actress left to do Whiskey Cavalier. There’s also so much irony now in watching her relationship with Negan, knowing where these two were in the past and also recognize the things (i.e. Glenn) that can never be undone — even if Negan is a different person now.

So who is going to die in this episode? It feels inevitable that we’re going to see someone go given that this is the last episode for at least the next few months. We do think the producers are going to pull someone big out of the equation. Maggie, Negan, Daryl, and Carol are all involved in future projects, so they’re safe. We think a character introduced over the past couple of seasons is not important enough.

Just based on the promo, we’re most worried about Aaron. He’s a longtime, beloved character who’s gone through a great journey, and his fate down the road is still unclear. We’ll have to wait and see what happens here…

