Is Gabrielle Ryan leaving Power Book IV: Force following the end of this past episode? Have we seen the end of the road for Gloria? Of course, there may be some shocked facial reactions following the conclusion of this episode.

Let’s start here with what is the (somewhat) apparent news: Gloria is dead. We don’t see her surviving the shootout and ultimately, there’s no evidence that she’s going to make it through. At first, it looked like Vic was the one who wouldn’t make it out of this alive, but that’s before another twist was thrown into the equation.

Ultimately, you could claim that the death of Gloria was inevitable for Force to convince Vic to stay around Chicago. He’d finally gotten himself in a spot where he was going to leave the city with her and with her dead, he could have an incentive to stay: Revenge. In that way, Walter Flynn does get what he wants: An opportunity to be able to have his son around and eventually run a part of his empire.

Of course, we’re still not sure that Vic is going to fall in line with anyone for the rest of the season. This is a guy who’s clearly going to be hurting, and this is the sort of grief that could take a long while to get past. You getta be prepared for that far in advance.

Do you think that Gloria is dead following Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8?

