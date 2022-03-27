Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on BBC One, it’s going to be here — Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6, otherwise known as the epic series finale. This is one of the most emotional episodes yet, just as it has to be. This will prove to be the end of an era and a chance to see Tommy Shelby find some closure.

Of course, does closure mean that he’s going to be alive? Not necessarily. Given all of the death we’ve seen so far over the series, it does feel as though anything and everything is still on the table. This is a show that loves to surprise, just as it much as it also loves to build and build towards some dramatic but inevitable moments. We really hope that the producers have saved the best for last, and they are absolutely giving the series plenty of time to go out on top. As of right now, the final episode is set to run for a solid hour and twenty minutes, more or less.

Below, you can check out the full Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 synopsis with more updates all about what lies ahead:

As the clouds of the coming storm gather, Tommy Shelby faces the consequences of his experiences and his actions.

Did you really think that they were going to give you more than that for this particular episode? That always felt more or less impossible. This is one of those episodes where you’ll have to watch live or run the risk of being spoiled. Rather than one single ending, we’re just hoping for a story that does honor everything that we’ve had a chance to see from Tommy over the past several years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Peaky Blinders right now

What do you most want to see on Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6?

How do you think the series finale is going to tie up? Do you think that Tommy is going to die? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







