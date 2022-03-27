Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8: Is Tommy’s mom Kate back?

Tonight on Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8, the show went ahead and delivered one of the biggest reveals to date. Kate Egan may not be in Chicago as of yet, but it definitely seems like she is well on her way!

In the early going during the episode tonight, the tragic news was revealed that Tommy and JP’s grandmother Miriam was dead. With that in mind, the situation between the brothers is emotional. Tommy insisted that he wasn’t going to call his mom and deliver the news and with that, JP found a way to do so instead! He’s been in the school of thought that she “deserves to know,” even though she is the sort of person who does nothing but cause problems. There’s a reason for all of the distrust here.

Having Kate in Chicago could cause major problems for Tommy — primarily, she wants nothing more than money, and she will do whatever she can in order to ensure that she interferes with what he’s not going on. She could even put him in jeopardy.

So while we hate this big reveal for Tommy, we’re not going to sit here and pretend that we don’t love it as a viewer. The more chaos that comes into the Windy City, the better off we are all as viewers! Now, let’s just hope for another couple of cameos before the story comes to a close.

What did you think about the events of Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8?

