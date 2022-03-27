Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won Veto? (day 29)

Who won Veto in the Big Brother Canada 10 house today? Of course, there’s a lot of exciting stuff to dive into as there’s a chance for more chaos.

Entering the Veto, we knew that Head of Household Jess’ two nominees in Hermon and Moose were taking part. The same goes for Marty, Jacey-Lynne, and the also Josh. So who ended up winning? Think along the lines of Hermon! Yet again, we have an instance here of a nominee winning the PoV, and that is going to thwart the HoH’s plan at the end of the dead. Hermon was initially Jess’ target, though it did change somewhat after an argument with Moose.

Obviously Hermon is going to remove himself … so what happens from here? More than likely, we’re gearing up now for a situation where the replacement nominee is Tynesha, given that this has been the plan. Yet, some of the women in the house don’t love the idea. This is going to be an interesting week mostly in that people like Betty have pegged Jess’ game of fishing for information. They know what they’re trying to do when it comes to her nominees/replacements and for the time being, they don’t have much of an interest in giving them what she wants. All in all, this could make for a really exciting next couple of days!

No matter what happens, it does feel like Jess could be in significant danger after their reign is over, though you could have very well said the same going into it. They’ve been a target from pretty on this season and we don’t really see that changingg.

